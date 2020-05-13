Canaccord Genuity Cuts Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target to $23.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Optiva from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Optiva alerts:

RKNEF traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Optiva has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.