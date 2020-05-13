Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

XNCR opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.03. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Xencor by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xencor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

