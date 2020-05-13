Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

NYSE:CNI opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

