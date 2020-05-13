Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 19.2% in April

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 458,562 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

