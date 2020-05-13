Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 5,300 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

V traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

