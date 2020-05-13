Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,670,945. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. FIX lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.