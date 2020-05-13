Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 43,381 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,381 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,215,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,040,496. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

