Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 344.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 319,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. Canon has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

