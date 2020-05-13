Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.08).

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $476.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.80. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

