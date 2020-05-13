Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.22).

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of VYGR opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

