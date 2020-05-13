Capital One Financial Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of GDP opened at $7.20 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

