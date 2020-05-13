Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.73.

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar purchased 82,355 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $45,295.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

CSU opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.98. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 240.37%.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

