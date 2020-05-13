Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $12.81 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

