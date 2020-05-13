Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CAH opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 518.9% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

