Castle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $13,213.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00790501 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00038453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00253794 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000630 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,790,913 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

