Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Catalyst Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

