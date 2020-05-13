Catex Token (CATT) Reaches Market Cap of $140,733.46

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $140,733.46 and approximately $27,756.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.67 or 0.03614774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031573 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

