Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 23,759 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 213.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,174,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,458,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

