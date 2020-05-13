Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 15,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.72. 1,948,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

