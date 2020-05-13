Cavalier Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

