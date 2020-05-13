CCUniverse Price Up 14.1% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $289.15 and approximately $232.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

