Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $3.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.