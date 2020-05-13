Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $637.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.15. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 93.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

