Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.67% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.14. Celsius has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

