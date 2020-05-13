Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 965,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

