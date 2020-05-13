CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 569,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 30,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

