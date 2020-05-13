Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERC. Maxim Group lowered Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 1,981,219 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 36,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerecor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.