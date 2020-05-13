Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $407,380,715. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDAY opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.16 and a beta of 1.63. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

