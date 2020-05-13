Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ABUS opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,517.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 134,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

