Chartwell Retirement Residences to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$234.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Chartwell Retirement Residences’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

