Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

