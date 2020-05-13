Check Capital Management Inc. CA Buys Shares of 340,990 Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 340,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,936,000. Oshkosh makes up about 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.50% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 419,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

