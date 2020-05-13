Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $21.63 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,058 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.79% of Hanesbrands worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 9,758,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,777,935. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

