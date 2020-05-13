Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $25.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for approximately 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.51% of Ingredion worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

INGR stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 430,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,756. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

