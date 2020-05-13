Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $11.09 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 231,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 0.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.23% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of H stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

