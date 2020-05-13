Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems comprises 0.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.76% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,827,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

NYSE:ADS traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 2,239,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

