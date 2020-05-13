Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 94,781 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,781 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,042. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

