Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

