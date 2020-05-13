Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.48%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

