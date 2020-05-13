Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,060,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 16,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE CVX opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

