CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 328.69% and a negative return on equity of 265.50%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,271,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.