Choice Hotels International Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.62.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,289,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 201,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

