CHP Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 20th (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

CHP Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 20th. CHP Merger had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CHP Merger’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPMU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. CHP Merger has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

About CHP Merger

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

