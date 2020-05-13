CIBC Cuts Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target to $26.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RKNEF traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 1,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Optiva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Get Optiva alerts:

About Optiva

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.