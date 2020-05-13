Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Cincinnati Financial posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

