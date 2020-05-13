Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 19,906,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.