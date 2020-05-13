Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,892 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,325,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

