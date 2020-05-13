Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders purchased a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 6,891,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,388. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

