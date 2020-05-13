ClearPoll Price Tops $0.0058 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $40,482.08 and $3.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.02074852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00090053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00176869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.