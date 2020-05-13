Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Clearwater Seafoods earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:CLR opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. Clearwater Seafoods has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of $338.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$167.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Seafoods will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

